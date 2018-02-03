Speech to Text for Fighting Flu at Restaurants

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at five --- the flu virus is every where. in our schools, at work-- and even restaurants. waay31's sarah singleterry is live tonight where she went behind the counter at a local restaurant to find out what they're doing to make sure the flu doesn't darken their door. demetria i don't think i've ever seen so many disinfectant wipes at any restaurant-- but people here at big ed's pizza-- are sanitizing from top to bottom ... doing their part to keep them and their customers flu free. me: how often do you do that? "everyday." attention to detail ... all the way down to the soda nozzles "these come off, and are soaked every night." this huntsville restaurant is committed to clean. "at least 50 plus people are touching them all day long." wiping down all of the menus and door knobs every day ... sometimes twice a day. disinfecting everything down to the red pepper flakes ... "wipe it down ... these go in the dishwasher too ... the lids." their dishes getting washed not once but twice "wash em by hand, run em through the dish washer, let em air dry then out the door they go." out the door in the hands of washed and gloved employees. "i always put gloves on. i work at a hospital, soi'm used to always wearing gloves." and people eating at the restaurant-- also taking notice of how employees are working to keep the restaurant free from the flu-- saying sot from customer here no one wants the flu ... and the goes for restaurant workers as well. the people i talked with today say that if everyone does their part to stay healthy, catching the flu shouldn't be an issue. live in hsv ss waay