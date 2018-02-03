Speech to Text for Flu and Chronic Conditions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for those with chronic illnesses-- like diabetes or asthma ... the idea of mixing the flu with their already compromised immune system-- could be deadly. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live tonight in huntsville -- after speaking with a woman who had type two diabetes -- and says she's not taking any chances this year. sarah? dan. demi-- jenny jeffers is passionate about diabetes year around ... but says this flu season in particular--she's putting an emphasis on what the strong virus means for people who share her condition jenni jeffers "it's a double whammy ..." that's what type two diabetic jenni jeffers says it feels like to have diabetes and get sick. jenni jeffers "i deal with my blood sugar levels being more high than though, and when they do go high it feels like you have the flu." waay 31 reached out to a local doctor to confirm ... and jeffers is right. when the flu hits people with diabetes ... it hits harder than someone who doesn't have the disease. simply because with a diabetic ... their immune system is already compromised. that's why jeffers says she isn't taking any chances this flu season. jenni jeffers "i'm not making unnecessary trips to walmart, i mean unnecessary trips to walmart. i'm trying to be smart about being around people. jeffers also has two diabetic parents .... jenni jeffers "i have been terrified that they were going to get the flu." she wasn't the only one ... jeffers told me the thought of catching the flu as a diabetic was so scary for her parents that for a time they skipped going inside the grocery store all together. jenni jeffers "when you're sick it really does impact your blood sugar levels. they go up and down and there's a lot of danger to that." jeffers also told me that flu symptoms and your body's response to high blood pressure look similar. so similar that a lot of diabetics find out they have diabetes when they go to the doctor thinking they've come down with the flu. live in hsv ss waay 31 news