Speech to Text for columbia school fight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

played a part in the shooting. first tonight at five-- a fight in the halls of a huntsville city school-- ends with a student in handcuffs andteacher injured! waay 31 learned this all came from a fight that happened at columbia high school... thanks for joining us tonight at 5, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetriamcclen ton. tonight -- waay31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department-- where she's been digging into the story all afternoon. sydney? dan, demetria--hunts ville police confirmed with me one student was arrested for assaulting a teacher-- however they also told me since that student is a minor-- they won't be releasing his name or picture for the time being. the fight in question happened on monday at columbia high school-- but as for how the fight started-- when it started-- and how the teacher was injured-- huntsville city school officials won't say. parents i talked with friday--who didn't want to go on camera told waay 31 they're frustrated. they told us they only learned about the fight from their kids...and as of friday evening...the school had not released a statement about the fight to parents. huntsville police did say they are investigating the fight-- and when we asked the school district if the student in question would return to school-- they declined to answer. as the for the teacher injured....students tell waay 31 it was a history teacher at the school that was injured when he tried to break up a fight. we're told his injuries consist of some bruising and he's expected to be just fine. we've reached out to the teacher..but have not heard back from him. the school district still hasn't gotten back to us about if the teacher is back at work or as to what started the fight. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news.