Speech to Text for A Virtual Meal

you can find high tech in gadgets from toothbrushes to toenail polish and now high tech could be coming to a restaurant near you. imagine sitting down for dinner and a miniature chef magically appears on your plate to serve your meal. it's an idea launching in the united states, and our tech guy jamey tucker was there for opening night and has a preview. it is by far, the most eye- catching dinner you'll ever see. it starts with opening a menu with blank pages. then, like magic your night begins. "ha, you've got a funny look on your face" "dinner time stories" is an immersive and interactive experience. le petit chef takes you on a magical and delicious tour of france, arabia, india, the himalayas and china. remember, these menu books are blank. "each diner, each person has their own setting is completely 3d projection mapped and animated from the perspective of, it loks like the chef is right there on the table making the food for them." he rides a bird, navigates the ocean and almost gets trampled in the sands. as the show tells the story, a wait staff brings the dish. "the wait staff worked here for 2 weeks, 5 das a week just practicing their choreography of the service." "welcome to china." and it was flawless. a maitre-de guided the room of about 35 people through the 6 course meal. when the palate cleansing sorbet was served, the steam from my dish spread across the table in 3d. it all looked so...real. "i loved it. i'd describe it as a completely immersive experience that really gets you involved." "i think it made you interact with the people sitting across from you. sailing through the seas, and going through these storms on a little piece of paper. you don't have to wear special glasses to see this, and i'll tell you that by the 2nd course, reality is suspended and you're immersed in the story and the food, was delicious. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucke