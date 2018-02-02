Speech to Text for Chief of Staff Releases Emails About Suspension

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the lawrence county chief of staff is now on paid suspension after he asked the sheriff to investigate allegations against him. waay 31's will robinson-smith explains why timothy mcwhorter asked forthe inquiry. .imothy mcwhorter served as the evidence custodian for the lawrence county sheriff's office since 2007. that's when sheriff gene mitchell joined the sheriff's office. in a statement, mcwhorter said his duties as evidence custodian were passed to the chief investigator three weeks ago. he later learned that the reason behind the change was in response to what he calls third party allegations of wrong doing. in a letter to the sheriff, mcwhorter goes onto say that the specifics of the allegations made against him were not made apparent and that he quote "never done anything intentionally inappropriate with evidence, or any other property while acting as the custodian of evidence." end quote. mcwhorter went on to request the investigation to be able to clear his name. he argued that the situation was damaging his reputation among the sheriff's office and local law enforcement. mitchell said in a response letter that an outside agency would come in to conduct the investigation and mcwhorter would be suspended with pay and had to turn in all sheriff's office issued equipment. reporting in lawrence county, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. a lot of reaction to the release