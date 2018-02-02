Speech to Text for More Information Released on Identity Theft Arrests

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

also new at midday...we just received an e-mailed update on two people charged with dozens of counts of identity theft. florence police said they now have a list of a dozen victims...and are tracking down 18 others. here are the suspects... jasmine duckett and riquerdo hawkins. her bond is $158,000 dollars - his is $49,000 dollars. they're both in the lauderdale county detention center. in a statement, police wrote howthey're working with employees of a sams club to help find the others. it's the same store where police arrested the two as they tried to drive off. a search of their card turned up equipment used to