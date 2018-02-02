Speech to Text for Parents Want Change in School Board Positions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a new elementary school. a movement is brewing in muscle shoals to have "board of education members" elected instead of appointed... waay31's breken terry is at the board of education to show us why parents want these positions to be voted on, breken? since the muscle shoals city school system was formed in 1958-- board of education members have been appointed positions by the muscle shoals city council-- but now many parents want to elect school board members-- which could be a long process. james- if the school board isn't willing to listen to any of the parents on the biggest issue they have ever dealt with they're not going to listen to us on anything. michael james son is in the muscle shoals city school system and he tells us the catalyst that started this movement happened after parents were upset on how the school system handled an investigation and firing of mcbride elementary school teacher blake jarmon. james- we have many issues this is just the biggest one. jarmon was fired in december for improper conduct-- parents felt like the school board didn't listen to their concerns so they went to the muscle shoals city council and presented a resolution to have board of education members elected rather than appointed. me: do you feel like your voices were heard by city council? james- no, not at all. they listened to us. they told us they couldn't do anything about it. that's another reason why we need to have school elected board members because we can do something about it. waay 31 did some digging and found out in order to hold an election, a local bill would need to be passed by state legislators to let the city vote on having the positions become elected-- the local bill would also layout guidelines and qualifications for board members-- if the local bill was passed-- it would ultimatly come down to the city council's decision on allowing the vote to happen. james- i don't see any reason why we couldn't go with an elected school board now just to hold the school board more accountable for their decisions. look live tag: i spoke with the muscle shoals mayor and superintendent who both tell me they have seen great success with the appointed board members. the muscle shoals school system just received an a plus in public school rankings--in muscle shoals bt