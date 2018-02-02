Speech to Text for Is Tamiflu What Your Child Needs to Fight Flu?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new tonight-- as the battle against flu season rages on-- tamiflu is in short supply... but it's not just adults who need the medicine. it's kids as well. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live tonight in huntsville where she spoke with a local pediatric office-- and found out how they're working to combat the tamiflu shortage. sarah? dan, demetria-- it's no secret-- tamiflu is the most effective flu medication on the market right now ... but, dcotors here at ???-- sayit may not be what's best for your kids. kristina morris is a pediatric nurse practitioner ... she's seen her fair share of flu this season in kids from just a couple of weeks old to 18 i asked her if tamiflu has been her go-to this season ... kristina morris "it's actually not." sounds strange, right? not prescribing the most popular flu medication-- but morris says tamiflu isn't always the best option for some kids. kristina morris "for your healthy, average child tamiflu isn't going to do much for you." if a healthy child --- without chronic illnesses like asthma or diabetes --- does take tamiflu ... morris says it could take things from bad to worse. kristina morris "it can give you more serious side effects. nausea, vomiting, gi upset, some people even report hallucinations." which is why morris says the practice typically doesn't prescribe it. but ... they do recommend an alternative kristina morris "making sure they're staying hydrated ... juice, water, pedialyte, gatorade ... treating their fevers with fever reducers, and just keeping them comfortable." morris also told me family flu is extra high this season, with entire families infected by the virus. she says the best precaution against all flu cases is lots of rest and keeping your hands clean. in hsv ss