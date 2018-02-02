Speech to Text for Neighbors Shocked by LImestone County Robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

shaffer.... and i'm demetria mcclenton.... waay 31's meghan dooley is live tonight -- at thelimestone county shriff's department. and meghan-- we understand you spoke to neighbors about the break-in? dan, demetria-- that's right...neighbors along where i am tonight-- told me after they heard about the robbery-- they're now taking extra percautions when it comes to their safety. sot-"it was kind of shocking to see that it was right here in your own back yard." roger mcurry lives in the area where wednesday morning's robbery happened... sot-" it makes you a little more aware of whats going on around you..you start looking for stuff.." limestone county investigators say it all happened when a man-- who is also handicapped-- was stood up on an online date tuesday night. officials tell waay 31 the victim was supposed to meet this woman-- 29- year-old rickki perry-- but she never showed up. then wednesday morning-- deputies say perry along with three others-- robbed the man she was supposed to have gone out with the night before. the victim told investigators the four entered his home around 6 am wednesday while he was sleeping. he woke up to them stealing items and tried to stop them -- but one of the suspects then threatened the victim. and mccury says while he's still in shock, he just wants others to know this is a good community. this afternoon deputies say three of the robbers are in custody-- and they are still looking for a fourth. meghan dooley, waay 31 news.