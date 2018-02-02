Speech to Text for Suspended Chief of Operations Gives Reason for Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new this morning... the suspended chief of staff and operations of the lawrence county sheriff's office sent us copies of his letter to the sheriff...and the response he received... waay-31's will robinson-smith went over both letters to see what tim mcworther wrote in his defense...and what the sheriff wrote in response. in a press release yesterday evening, mcwhorter details his various duties over the years with the department. the position that seems to be at the center of this case is his role as the custodian of evidence. it's a position he's held since sheriff gene mitchell joined the department in 2007. according to his statement, the duties of evidence custodian were passed from mcwhorter to the chief investigator three weeks ago. between that point and january 22, mcwhorter said he learned that the change was made in response to what he calls third party allegations of wrong doing. last night, mcwhorter forwarded us a pair of letters between himself and the sheriff. in his letter addressed to sheriff mitchell, mcwhorter asks for an investigation into the allegations, arguing that he was never given the specifics of the allegations and that the situation negatively affected his reputation with both the department and the local law enforcement community. in a brief response letter, sheriff mictchell granted the investigation request, saying it would be conducted by an outside agency, but didn't specify which one. as of last friday, mcwhorter was suspended with pay and had to turn in all sheriff's office issued equipment. we will of course stay on top of this investigation and let you know how it develops. reporting live in huntsville, will