I-Team: Are Toyota-Mazda Tax Breaks Worth It?

the waay 31 i-team is digging deeper on putting a price on progress. /////////// in the case of toyota- mazda's auto assembly complex coming to our area/./that price tag is pushing three- quarters of a billion dollars in tax breaks. is it worth it?// /////////// and what's the payoff? /////////// waay31's greg privett has an in-depth look at how toyota-mazda here/./might compare to a nearby auto assembly operation./ greg. <<quick sound and nats of celebrating at toyota-mazda announcement > alabama's still celebrating toyota-mazda's decision to invest 1.6 billion dollars to build cars and crossovers in huntsville. but across the state line/./ <sound of 3 camera flashes as we show 3 pics > . tennessee started celebrating ten years ago/./at our expense. in 2008, volkswagen chose chattanooga as the site for a billion dollar plant to build vw passats. <wide 00-04-38 mike pare/chattanooga times free press, deputy business editor > "the state of tennessee was very aggressive in pursuing volkswagen." mike pare is deputy business editor at the chattanooga times free press. pare/covered chattanooga's courtship of volkswagen from the beginning. what did tennessee give up? <medium 00-08-07 mike pare/chattanooga times free press, deputy business editor > "a tax incentive package -- about $554 million in local, state and federal incentives that went to volkswagen." a 554 million dollar record/./history-making/in 2008 ./until alabama's deal with toyota-mazda. <medium 00-08-07 mike pare/chattanooga times free press, deputy business editor > "huntsville announced they were giving up about $700 million worth of incentives." <00-19-09 helen burns sharp, founder/accountability for taxpayer money > 'our issue has been with the incentive package that we offered. we believed there needed to be incentives given the competition including, i believe, with huntsville back then." helen burns sharp founded the group accountability for taxpayer money. a-t-m for short. sharp says volkswagen is a net positive for chattanooga/./b ut questions/./is more than a half-billion bucks in tax incentives worth the price? <00-19-40 helen burns sharp, founder/accountability for taxpayer money > "maybe we gave them the sun, the moon and the stars. maybe, the sun and the moon might have sufficed." and sharp wonders/./who' s advocating for the public interest? <00-20-40 helen burns sharp, founder/accountability for taxpayer money > "in other words, for wages for our employees, for trying to tighten the package as much as possible, and for making it, like transparency, there's not much in the way of reporting requirements." <medium 00-07-07 mike pare/chattanooga times free press, deputy business editor > "yeah, i'd say they've delivered on their promises." the chattanooga times free press says it's holding volkswagen's feet to the fire. pare believes vw is holding up its end of the deal. <medium 00-07-07 mike pare/chattanooga times free press, deputy business editor > "they've got about 3400 employees now. those are good jobs. excellent benefits. it's a world class/ company." already,/the german auto maker more than doubled in size . and nearly doubled it's workforce in chattanooga/./to produce a new midsize s-u-v. the vw/atlas started rolling off the assembly line in december 2016. volkswagen invested/anothe r 900 million dollars/for that second phase. and the jobs inside the vw plant . aren't the only ones producing paychecks. <medium 00-08-52 mike pare/chattanooga times free press, deputy business editor > "auto assembly plants tend to have a big multiplier effect. you know, they not/only have the jobs that they create there, but also the supplier jobs. and there are/companies who support the suppliers. so, there's a big economic ripple to auto/assembly plants." the expansion's multiplier effect added/./in total/./another 9799 jobs/./according to a study by the university of tennessee. u-t says that's on top of the 12,400 direct and indirect jobs created before vw's expansion. volkswagen's total investment is now comparable to what toyota-mazda committed to spend in limestone county and huntsville./ but with hundreds more jobs inside the toyota-mazda plant/./and hundreds more in spinoff jobs for north alabama. <00-57-47 david seibert/former limestone county commission chairman > "twenty years from now, i don't think you'll recognize that area." david seibert helped put together limestone county and huntsville's bids/./both for volkswagen and toyota-mazda. i asked if 700 million dollars is too high a price to have toyota- mazda in alabama? <00-56-55 david seibert/former limestone county commission chairman > "they're going to start at 4- thousand initial jobs <cut: at the toyota plant. and then you have the mazda. > and then you have the construction workers. and then you have the suppliers. and then you have all the retail. i don't know how you'd predict it." >>>