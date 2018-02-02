Speech to Text for Dead Dogs Found in Hartselle Dog Boarding Business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

kody fisher... waay 31 news... new details tonight... the owner of a dog boarding business is under arrest on multiple animal cruelty charges... alexandria holland - who owns "the dog house of alabama" boarding facility in hartselle - is facing 5 counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal after morgan county deputies found multiple dead and emaciated dogs at the business and her home... 3 dead dogs - and 3 starving dogs found at the boarding facility... 2 more starving dogs discovered at holland's home... holland is in the morgan county jail...