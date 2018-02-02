wx_icon Huntsville 26°

wx_icon Florence 24°

wx_icon Fayetteville 21°

wx_icon Decatur 24°

wx_icon Scottsboro 27°

Clear

Dead Dogs Found in Hartselle Dog Boarding Business

A dog boarding business owner is facing several animal cruelty charges.

Posted: Fri Feb 02 05:19:39 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Feb 02 05:19:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Speech to Text for Dead Dogs Found in Hartselle Dog Boarding Business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

kody fisher... waay 31 news... new details tonight... the owner of a dog boarding business is under arrest on multiple animal cruelty charges... alexandria holland - who owns "the dog house of alabama" boarding facility in hartselle - is facing 5 counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal after morgan county deputies found multiple dead and emaciated dogs at the business and her home... 3 dead dogs - and 3 starving dogs found at the boarding facility... 2 more starving dogs discovered at holland's home... holland is in the morgan county jail...

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events