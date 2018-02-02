Speech to Text for Huntsville City BOE reacts to report card

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new details... huntsville city school leaders had a lot to say about the state report cards released today. including the district earning a "c" on its report card. waay 31's charlisa gordon was at the work session tonight. charlisa , how did district leaders react to the grade? well it was great reaction...the school superintendent said they got a "c" but he says he doesn' think they are a "c" district. sot lynnlee poe / senior, grisom high school: report card doesn't really show what all the real strengths of the school system. this is lynnlee poe...she's a senior at grissom high school and she earned a perfect score on the act...the aspire test in which the state report card is primarily based on.she believes the grade huntsville city school earned is low and for good reason. sot lynnlee: some of those test that they bass so much off of, there's a lot of students that don't even try on them, because they don't count towards a grade and they don't really affect anything for them so they don't even bother trying. superintendent dr. matt akin expressed -- the grade doesn't paint the full picture.he says huntsville city schools' act scores are higher than the state average and they are the 21st best district in the state.but that's not how school board member michelle watkins sees it. during the meeting she expressed concern because all the schools in her district.district one. received an f. sot michell watkins / hcs board of education member: district one has been the bottom feeder forever so it's a reality so we can pretend that it's not happening or we can address the issue and try to help our kids move forward. but the reality is no one is sitting up here besides me has all failing schools. she called on the board to assemble a team to turn things around. sot elisa ferrell/ board president: have a huge mandate which is to help every student... if you have a school where students are fighting all the time you can't learn when you're swinging a punch. the state will no longer use the act aspire exam to base report cards moving forward. sot lynnlee: basing it on any one test is not a good example of what the students really can do and especially not the act aspire which to me was like i took it several times and it was harder than the actual act for me at time. the superintendent also outlined the areas that the district need improvement on and plans to hold town hall meetings in the near future to talk about education. reporting live in huntsville