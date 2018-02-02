Speech to Text for Here is how you can get people to stop speeding through your

enroll.... new at ten.... cars speeding dangerously through neighborhoods isn't anything new... but waay 31 did some digging to find a way for you to put a stop to it... with some help from the city of huntsville... take a look at this map... these are different neighborhoods where people have complained about speeding... the city has taken a step to put up speed radar signs... which is proven to slow people down... waay 31's kody fisher is live where one of these signs is... kody... how can someone get one of these in their neighborhood? this is the type of sign we're talking about right here... if a car goes by too fast a flashing light will let the driver know... i talked to the man who got this one put up along high mountain drive... he says all he had to do was tell the city... jefferey peters/got speed sign put up "the people are traveling 35-45 miles per hour on this road. it's kind of scary." that's when jefferey peters told the city about the problem... his original goal was for the city to put speed bumps in... here is the criteria to get that done... gfx: your road can not be an emergency vehicle response route... the speed limit has to be 25 miles per hour... if your street meets that criteria... the city will do a traffic study... if your street has 500 cars a day drive on it... and fifteen percent of those cars drive faster than 35 miles per hour... then you can petition your neighborhood to get speed bumps... if your neighbors say no... that's when the city will consider putting up a sign like this... that's exactly what happened here on high mountain drive... jefferey peters/got speed sign put up "when it was all said and done we just didn't have quite enough votes." even though speed bumps weren't put in... peters noticed a difference... jefferey peters/got speed sign put up "it was immediate. people weren't used to it and they didn't know what was going on with the signs. they didn't know if the law enforcement was handing out ready to give them a ticket." peters and the city have noticed cars eventually stop paying attention to the signs... which is why they rotate to different locations every six months or so... even with that... peters finds them to be valuable in slowing people down... jefferey peters/got speed sign put up "i think they'd be very, very helpful, but it takes the neighbors to get out and do something. the city isn't just going to come out and put up these signs for you." this signhas been here about 6 months... so its getting ready to be moved to a different location... if you want it to be put up in your neighborhood... go to our website... waay tv dot com... click on this story... and you can find a link to start the process with the city... reporting live in huntsville...