Speech to Text for mone1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

another shooting at a different huntsville apartment where a 19 year old died and another person was hurt. this morning, there are still no arrests. huntsville police said it started as a fight between two people other than the victims - here- at the lakeshore crossing apartments on rime village drive. the madison county coroner says 19-year-old william walker of ardmore, tennessee died after he was taken to the hospital. the condition of the other victim is still unknown. meanwhile, alabama state troopers are investigating a car crash that killed two people in cullman county. the crash happened on the cullman and walker county line saturday -- five miles south of cold springs. alabama state troopers say 32-year-old kevin crotty of hanceville was killed when his chevy impala crossed the center line on alabama highway 69. that car hit head on with a g-m-c yukon. crotty was not wearing a seat belt and died on the