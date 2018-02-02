Speech to Text for Report Cards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

health issues. new details at 5... what local school districts are saying after alabama released a first of its kind report card for schools... scores ranged from a to f. huntsville city schools scored the state average... a "c" grade. madison county received a "b" grade... and madison city an "a"... decatur city schools and morgan county school districts also scored c's. waay 31's sydney martin spent the day asking superintendents about the scores. every district in north alabama received at least a c. but not each school scored so well.several schools received d's and f's. i called and emailed several superintendents to find out what they're saying and doing about it. school superintendent' s aren't saying much about these first of their kinddistrict report cards released thursday morning. everyone is still waiting to find out if the federal government will sign off on them... because we already know the criteria for them will change moving forward. searching through the reports, i found schools with d's or f's in huntsville, jackson county and dekalb county. huntsville said superintendent matt akin was too busy to talk.but the district pre- record a statement that never talked about grades or the system. "teachers need to be allowed and encouraged and taught how to personalize learning. and by that i mean we should be meeting kids where they are academically. " i called jackson county superintendent kevin dukes about the 4 schools in his district that received d's.i'm still waiting to hear back. on the phone, dekalb county superintendent jason barnett told me d's at two of his schools are a little misleading. he pointed to crossville high school that received a "d" but the report found academic growth in 90 percent of students at the school. barnett also told me the district is waiting to hear from the state about ways it can improve. the state scored schools on five criteria. achievement.growth.graduati on rate, chronic absenteeism along withcollege and career readiness the act aspire test made up a large part of the achievement score.that won't be included in the future. live in huntsville, sydney martin, waay 31 news. to see how every school and every district scored across