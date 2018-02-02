Speech to Text for Parents react as Madison City Schools plans for growth

and click on this story. in madison city-- state wide issued grades were stellar across the board-- and now the district is talking about growth. the first of three public meetings were held today to talk about their vision for the future and new students coming into the district. waay 31's scottie kay is live tonight after talking with parents-- and scottie-- are they excited about the future? dan, demetria... many parents who came here to listen to plans for thier students future-- tell me they're excited-- and have a lot of trust in the district's leaders. i've always been extremely impressed with the school system. in fact, like many of us, that's why we moved here when we began a family. so we could take advantage of the school system." madison city parent greg brown, and several other parents at thursday's community meeting, praised the hard work and success of madison city schools... so when the board announced the possible expansion of current schools and the building of new schools-- brown didn't think twice about it... even with a possible tax increase... sot "i've never voted for a tax increase in my life, but we have incredible leadership here that have earned that trust and we also have a world-class school system here that we would like to remain that way as we continue to grow." brown says he is in favor of an ad valorem tax to help pay for whatever the board decides-- and he's not the only one. sot "we should pay for it. i mean, if we don't pay for it, who will?" right now-- the district's plan includes building a new middle school and possibly a new high school. but should plan a not work out-- plan b consists of building on to exisiting high schools bob jones and james clemens... but silke palmquist says she doens't want to see an expansion-- beliving over crowding could become a big issue... sot "both of the high schools are really great, but adding more children to them, i think it would be overloading them, even if they add new room. i think a third high school would be better to have." but despite all the building and money involved-- parents say school leaders have proven they can be trusted. sot "they should keep up the good work. i mean, the gradings are very good, and that's the reason why we moved here." a growth impact committee took notes as community members talked at the meeting today.. and board members say they will take everyone's feedback into consideration as they move forward... live in madison,