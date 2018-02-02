Speech to Text for Tamiflu

new at 4 ... the flu virus is still rearing its ugly head across the nation ... and the one drug that can shorten your flu sentence ... tamiflu ... is still flying off the shelves. waay 31's sarah singleterry -- is live tonight in huntsville today-- after talking with a local pharmacist about what he's seen this flu season -- when it comes to the much needed drug. sarah? dan, demetria-- this door right here-- is a revolving door of flu patients. and people inside these offices here at the 4810 doctors offices say almost everyone-- are looking for the most popular drug this season ... tamiflu dr. phillip rigsby owns two pharmacies in huntsville ... one takes a more holistic approach to medicine ... the other providing mainstream meds like ... tamiflu ... and according to him the demand for the popular prescription is particularly high this flu season dr. phillip rigsby "to an extent that some of the wholesalers don't have it, and so it's been a little difficult to locate." thankfully, georgia grech- uh-wall-ski was able to get her hands on a box ... georgia grochowalski "i started having sore throat, went to the doctor, and next thing i'm on the tamiflu. fews days later i'm feeling much better." according to dr. rigsby, tamiflu is only good for patients who have been experiencing flu like symptoms for no more than 48 hours. after that ... it's no good. the symptoms have progressed too far and tamiflu can't slow them down. at that point all you can do is ride it out. and that's exactly what happened to grech-uh-wall- ski's family. georgia grochowalski "they had it really bad ... my 14 year old grandaughter didnt get it quite as bad which was a good thing. but my five year old her sister got it pretty tough along with her dad and mom." even if grech-uh-wall-ski's grand daughters had been prescribed tamiflu sooner ... it's possible they could have been out of luck thanks to this seasons high demand. dr. phillip rigsby "right now the tamiflu suspension, that is used for the pediatric population, is on a pretty big back order." dr. risgby did add that the tamiflu capsules can be compounded into the kid- friendly suspension ... all you have to do is visit a compounding pharmacy. in huntsville ss waay 31 news. coming up at 5--we'll have more on what a local pediatrician's office is doing to avoid prescribing