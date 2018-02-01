Speech to Text for thurs a block

go to waaytv.com. good morning, and thank you for joining us. i'm bill young. and i'm marylee adams. waay 31 meteorologist kate mckenna is monitoring our weather from the severe storm tracking center, and has a quick look at today's forecast. kate? new this morning... huntsville police arrested a man whom they said drove the wrong way down i-565. it all happened around 11 last night. police said the driver ran several other cars off the road before he finally drove off the road himself near research park boulevard. amazingly enough, nobody was hurt. police haven't released the name of the driver. president trump kicked off his second year in office with his first state of the union address. as expected, he made a call for unity...take a listen. "so let's come together, set politics aside, and finally get the job done." the president talked about his accomplishments...things like new jobs, increased wages, stock market gains, low unemployment, and tax reform. of course critics maintain a lot of those things were in motion before he took office. he speficially talked about american companies - car makers in particular - investing billions of dollars in the u-s economy. he even spoke specifically about a very high profile project right here in the tennessee valley. "many car companies are now building and expanding plants in the united states -- something we have not seen for decades. chrysler is moving a major plant from mexico to michigan; toyota and mazda are opening up a plant in alabama. and we haven't seen this in a long time, it's all coming back." one of the most emotional moments of the night came when president trump talked about immigration reform... he introduced the parents of two teenage girls -- murdered by members of the ms-13 gang... president trump blamed open borders for allowing gang members into the country... the president then called on congress to "set politics aside" and overhaul the nation's immigration system... his 4-point plan -- ends chain migration... ends the visa lottery system... secures the u-s border with mexico...and provides a path to citizenship for nearly 2- million young immigrants living in the country illegally... a couple of the big take-aways from last night... of course the economic issues from the past year...including passage of his tax plan. he talked about veteran issues...and even took a subtle jab at n--f-l players who took a knee during the national anthem at recent games. he even acknowledged a major point of contention in the country right now - immigration reform. he said, quote, americans are dreamers, too. governor kay ivey responded to the the state of the union... quote... "by protecting our borders, strengthening our military and creating an environment that enhances domestic economic growth, the president underlined his commitment to national security. i echo his call to further improve our economy through continued deregulation, low taxes and investment in infrastructure. " senior alabama senator richard shelby released a statement which read, quote, "i look forward to his promise of rebuilding our infrastructure, which would keep our economy on the rise and provide significant opportunities to foster local economic growth." waay 31 called the office of senator doug jones for comment, but haven't heard back. we also checked both his twitter and facebook for a response, but nothing was written in response to the state of the union. representative joe kennedy - grandson of bobby kennedy - gave the official response from democrats. he connected turmoil we've seen, politically, in the last year directly to the trump administration. he said people spent the last year, quote, anxious, angry, and afraid. he directly took on law which some call discriminatory toward certain groups... "we fight -- we fight for both, because the greatest, strongest, richest nation in the world should not have to leave anyone behind. we choose -- we choose a better deal for all who call our country home." kennedy's speech was not the only democratic response to the state of the union tuesday night. elizabeth guzman -- a virginia state lawmaker -- gave the official spanish- language response. and to read full statements on the state of the union address -- just head to our website -- waay t-v dot com. this morning -- huntsville police are still looking for whoever shot a man at his southwest huntsville apartment. we brought you the story as breaking news tuesday morning. as waay 31 reported, the victim was shot at an apartment complex on knight road, south of johnson...anc called across the street to a neighbor's house for help. we talked to a woman who lives in the neighborhood who said its instances just like this which makes her worry about the community. "girl ... it's ridiculous. like i said, the only reason i don't have my kid over here is because of the crime." but waay-31 talked to another neighbor who said shootings in the area just aren't a big deal. after hearing that -- waay 31 went straight to huntsville police to see if the number of shootings has actually spiked... police told us it's a tough question to answer --because all calls come in the same way -- as "shots fired." meaning -- if there are fireworks, if someone was shot, or there's suspicious noise in the area -- its listed as "shots fired." so the only way to get an answer is to go through each and every call to see what happened once police arrived. police say there are hundreds of calls every month. but right now -- a new record- keeping software is in the works... muscle shoals police arrested a man for a deadly crash last year. an investigation determined michael franks was under the influence of drugs when he hit and killed a man on a motorcycle back in july... the man who died is 31 year old charles cook. investigators said he had a green light when dranks drove through the light in his s-u-v and hit him. franks is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. in lauderdale county -- a woman is behind bars after animal control officers took six malnourished horses and 15 dogs from her waterloo property. eloise inman is now facing five counts of animal cruelty and two counts of animal disposal. neighbors told waay 31 her animals constantly broke free from their pastures -- most likely in search of food... animal control officials went to check on the animals yesterday -- and neighbors say the conditions they were living in were unacceptable... - if she's financially unable to keep them then she should turn their rights over because theyneed to eat. all of the animals have since been relocated... the dogs are at the florence- lauderdale animal shelter and the horses are with a rescue group... inman is in the lauderdale county detention center on a 7-thousand dollar bond. a judge ordered their dogs be put down for a deadly attack...and waay-31 tracked down the owners to get their side of the story. brian and melody gradentold us it's hard to believe their dogs would hurt -- much less kill -- anyone. they told us they don't think it's right for the dogs to be put down before test results come in which could show they weren't even involved in the attack. "you're innocent until proven guilty? what happened to that? is it different from one person to the next? i mean, we were guilty on the spot." "if they prove through them tests that it is our dogs, we don't want a dog like that. we love them, we do, but that's what needs to be done. the gradens also told waay 31 they believe the dogs of the victim - emily colvin - could be to blame for the attack. they said her dogs appeared aggressive in the past. they also didn't rule out the possibility of coyotes. the couple has 14 days to appeal the judge's order. a man is in jail -- accused of robbing two international students at the university of north alabama. 18-year-old corey johnson is facing charges of first degree robbery, giving a false name to law enforcement, obstruction of justice, and escape. florence police told waay 31 -- there were two robberies -- and one of the victims was able to identify the suspect. i think it's really courageous to go out and point somebody out. they are feared at gunpoint once. then terrified they could get out and do it again. kudos to him for pointing him out and doing the right thing. u-n-a police said they're looking into the possibility that johnson targeted international students... right now -- he's in the lauderdale county detention center on a 52- thousand dollar bond. a social students teacher who also coaches basketball at hatton high school in lawrence county is on leave from his job...and waay-31 continues to push administration to find out why. this is coach eric tate. we asked superintendent jon bret smith what is behind the leave...but he told us he couldn't comment about why coach tate is on paid leve. next, we went to hatton high school and asked administration about the leave. we were told, quote, no comment. also, the chief of staff for the sheriff's office was suspended...and we're pushing to find out why. waay 31 submitted an open records request for tim mcwhorter's personnel file... all we know now is his patrol car, gun, and other items which identify him as part of the sheriff's office were taken away -- which is standard protocol in this case. the condition of roads in morgan county are a big concern for drivers after all these recent cold snaps. just drive down spring avenue in decatur to see what we mean. the freeze then thaw created potholes all over the place. city council plans to create a contingency fund to deal with the problems...and repave the worst roads in the city. waay 31's kody fisher shows us just what drivers in decatur deal with on a daily basis... kody fisher "one of the problem spots here along spring avenue is right behind me here. you have potholes that are a couple feet long and maybe half an inch deep. i spoke to one man who lives along this road who says he tries to avoid this area completely." mike davis/lives in decatur "i have a plan. i know my neighbor does too. we even route ourselves to stay off of spring if possible." nats mike davis says spring ave is full of traffic... mike davis/lives in decatur "depends on the time of day. it's always something going up and down this road." nats spring avenue is just one road -- the city's street and environmental services director has pinpointed as problem spots... he tells waay 31 a rough estimate to repave the roads is around 200,000 dollars... but that number could change... city councilman charles kirby tells waay 31 the contingency fund currently doesn't exist... but the council knows this is a problem... so in the coming weeks they'll work to find the money... it will be added to the more than ten million dollars worth of road work projects currently slated to occur in decatur this year... mike davis/lives in decatur "i really don't have anything against it. somethings got to be done. especially on this road." repaving work will not start until the weather gets warmer... because new asphalt will not work properly if the temperatures are cold... davis says he would like to see the work start as soon as possible.. mike davis/lives in decatur on your wednesday morning. state of the art technology to fight cancer right here in alabama... the incredible approach to treatment which is unlike any seen in