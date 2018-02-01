Speech to Text for thurs morn

breaking news out of athens...a late night murder shut down a stretch of highway 72. police just contacted us with the newsest information on this case...which all evolved around the intersection of 72 and reynard street... that is where will robinson smith is live this morning...will, what information did police just give you? we know the man who was killed is 34-year-old darius allen, who lived here in limestone county. according to chief johnson, a family member heard shots fired around where we're standing at the intersection of browns ferry street around 11 o'clock last night. however, when athens police arrived, they found his car wrecked into a poll down near reynard street. athens police said allen had been shot several times and police said he died before they arrived on scene. allen had been removed from his vehicle by the relative before law enforcement arrived. his chyrsler minivan crashed into a power pole near reynard street, snapping it in half. that knocked out power to the intersection here at browns ferry for several hours. allen's body was taken to the department of forensic science in huntsville for an autopsy. no one has been arrested at this point in time. if you know anything about the murder, you're asked to contact athens police. reporting live in athens, will robinson-smith waay 31 news good morning, and thank you for joining us. it's wednesday, january 31st. i'm bill young. and i'm marylee adams.