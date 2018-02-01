Speech to Text for morning show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

at 6 starts now... good morning, thank you for joining us. i'm bill young. and i'm marylee adams. meteorologist kate mckenna is in the severe storm tracking center with what you need to know before heading out the door. kate? after a cold start on this wednesday, afternoon temperatures will be climbing into the upper 50s.sunshine and a wind out of the south will help send highs above average. tonight, we start off mostly clear but clouds creep in after midnight.that will be the precursor to the rain that arrives on thursday. we can see a few spotty showers before lunchtime thursday, but the widespread light rain sweeps in later in the afternoon through the evening hours. rainfall totals will be relatively low, mainly around or just under a quarter of an inch.as colder air follows the rain thursday night and early friday morning, a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out, but accumulations are not likely and neither are travel concerns friday morning. the next chance for rain will occur saturday night and sunday morning. we start the morning with breaking news out of athens...a late night murder shut down a stretch of highway 72. police just contacted us with the newsest information on this case...which all evolved around the intersection of 72 and reynard street... that is where will robinson smith is live this morning...will, what information did police just give you? we know the man who was killed is 34-year-old darius allen, who lived here in limestone county. according to chief johnson, a family member heard shots fired around where we're standing at the intersection of browns ferry street around 11 o'clock last night. however, when athens police arrived, they found his car wrecked into a poll down near reynard street. athens police said allen had been shot several times and police said he died before they arrived on scene. allen had been removed from his vehicle by the relative before law enforcement arrived. his chyrsler minivan crashed into a power pole near reynard street, snapping it in half. that knocked out power to the intersection here at browns ferry for several hours. new this morning... huntsville police arrested a man whom they said drove the wrong way down i-565. it all happened around 11 last night. police said the driver ran several other cars off the road before he finally drove off the road himself near research park boulevard. amazingly enough, nobody was hurt. police haven't released the name of the driver. president trump kicked off his second year in office with his first state of the union address. as expected, he made a call for unity...take a listen. "so let's come together, set politics aside, and finally get the job done." the president talked about his accomplishments...things like new jobs, increased wages, stock market gains, low unemployment, and tax reform. of course critics maintain a lot of those things were in motion before he took office. he speficially talked about american companies - car makers in particular - investing billions of dollars in the u-s economy. he even spoke specifically about a very high profile project right here in the tennessee valley. "many car companies are now building and expanding plants in the united states -- something we have not seen for decades. chrysler is moving a major plant from mexico to michigan; toyota and mazda are opening up a plant in alabama. and we haven't seen this in a long time, it's all coming back." one of the most emotional moments of the night came when president trump talked about immigration reform... he introduced the parents of two teenage girls -- murdered by members of the ms-13 gang... president trump blamed open borders for allowing gang members into the country... the president then called on congress to "set politics aside" and overhaul the nation's immigration system... his 4-point plan -- ends chain migration... ends the visa lottery system... secures the u-s border with mexico...and provides a path to citizenship for nearly 2- million young immigrants living in the country illegally... a couple of the big take-aways from last night... of course the economic issues from the past year...including passage of his tax plan. he talked about veteran issues...and even took a subtle jab at n--f-l players who took a knee during the national anthem at recent games. he even acknowledged a major point of contention in the country right now - immigration reform. he said, quote, americans are dreamers, too. governor kay ivey responded to the the state of the union... quote... "by protecting our borders, strengthening our military and creating an environment that enhances domestic economic growth, the president underlined his commitment to national security. i echo his call to further improve our economy through continued deregulation, low taxes and investment in infrastructure. " senior alabama senator richard shelby released a statement which read, quote, "i look forward to his promise of rebuilding our infrastructure, which would keep our economy on the rise and provide significant opportunities to foster local economic growth." waay 31 called the office of senator doug jones for comment, but haven't heard back. we also checked both his twitter and facebook for a response, but nothing was written in response to the state of the union. representative joe kennedy - grandson of bobby kennedy - gave the official response from democrats. he connected turmoil we've seen, politically, in the last year directly to the trump administration. he said people spent the last year, quote, anxious, angry, and afraid. he directly took on law which some call discriminatory toward certain groups... "we fight -- we fight for both, because the greatest, strongest, richest nation in the world should not have to leave anyone behind. we choose -- we choose a better deal for all who call our country home." kennedy's speech was not the only democratic representative joe kennedy - grandson of bobby kennedy - gave the official response from democrats. he connected turmoil we've seen, politically, in the last year directly to the trump administration. he said people spent the last year, quote, anxious, angry, and afraid. he directly took on law which some call discriminatory toward certain groups... "we fight -- we fight for both, because the greatest, strongest, richest nation in the world should not have to leave anyone behind. we choose -- we choose a better deal for all who call our country home." kennedy's speech was not the only democratic response to the state of the union tuesday night. elizabeth guzman -- a virginia state lawmaker -- gave the official spanish- language response. and for more reaction from lawmakers -- and to read full statements on the state of the union address -- just head to our website -- waay t-v dot com. new this morning...presid ent trump made steps to keep the detention center at guantanamo bay open. tuesday he signed an executive order...and announced it during last night's state of the union. the president said it is necessary for national safety. the detention center opened in 2002 by then president george bush... it was in response to the 9-11 attack. then, in 2009, president obama's signed an executive order to close gitmo, but congressional legilslation kept that from happening. president obama kept trying - again in 2013. gitmo wasn't close...but changes were made. "we significantly reduced the population at guantanamo not because it was a partisan issue but because it was becoming a significant source of terrorist recruitment, it was becoming a huge security problem for us around the world." there are currently 41- prisoners at the prison camp. the order called guantanamo's operations "legal, safe, humane and conducted consistent with the united states and international law." this morning -- huntsville police are still looking for whoever shot a man at his southwest huntsville apartment. we brought you the story as breaking news tuesday morning. as waay 31 reported, the victim was shot at an apartment complex on knight road, south of johnson...anc called across the street to a neighbor's house for help. we talked to a woman who lives in the neighborhood who said its instances just like this which makes her worry about the community. "girl ... it's ridiculous. like i said, the only reason i don't have my kid over here is because of the crime." but waay-31 talked to another neighbor who said shootings in the area just aren't a big deal. after hearing that -- waay 31 went straight to huntsville police to see if the number of shootings has actually spiked... police told us it's a tough question to answer --because all calls come in the same way -- as "shots fired." meaning -- if there are fireworks, if someone was shot, or there's suspicious noise in the area -- its listed as "shots fired." so the only way to get an answer is to go through each and every call to see what happened once police arrived. police say there are hundreds of calls every month. but right now -- a new record- keeping software is in the works... muscle shoals police arrested a man for a deadly crash last year. an investigation determined michael franks was under the influence of drugs when he hit and killed a man on a motorcycle back in july... the man who died is 31 year old charles cook. investigators said he had a green light when dranks drove through the light in his s-u-v and hit him. franks is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. an inmate who walked off a job site in montgomery was caught and arrested at a gas station in elmore county. a tip lead police to 34-year-old michael mcleod 24 hours after he walked off the job site. he's serving a 20 year sentance on a gun charge in montgomery county. he'll now face additional charges for leaving the work site. let's