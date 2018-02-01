Speech to Text for Amazon's Alexa Getting the Flu?

if you have one of the amazon alexa devices in your home, you may be in for some changes. 'alexa' may have the flu. at least, according to a cryptic amazon commercial. our consumer technology reporter jamey tucker says a youtube publicity stunt is causing a lot of speculation of how alexa might be changing next week. "alexa what's the weather today? in austin it's.... cough cough.alexa?" this amazon super bowl commercial teases the 'what if'. news anchors breaking into programming. and amazon's jeff bezos wanting answers. "we have the replacements ready, just say the word." the ad goes on to showangry chef gordon ramsey actually answering a request for a recipe for grill cheese: "the name is the recipe!" and other actors taking alexa's job. the short version of the ad closes with a suspicious 2.4.18, the date of this week's super bowl. hinting we'll find out then what this is all about. right now there are dozens of voices to choose from for alarms, including the actor alec baldwin. "wake up sunshine" but that's just for an alarm...it didn't require baldwin to step into an audio booth and record virtually every word in the world's languages. other assistants have voices to choose from. siri has male and female, american australian and british voices. waze, google's gps can give some directions as jane, boy band, randy and liam neeson. so what's going to happen with alexa? if you pay close attention to the end of that commercial, you will hear a alexa's new more human voice. and if you're wondering why this is even news worthy, the latest sales reports show that 1 in every 6 homes now has an alexa device. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucker