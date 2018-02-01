Speech to Text for Arrest Made in Athens Murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

charge them. waay-31 discovered the man accused in a deadly shooting on highway 72 in athens has a long history of legal problems. antonio jacobs is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 34 year old darius allen. allen was found dead in his minivan late tuesday on highway 72 and reynard street. just this moring, waay-31 went through more than 40 pages of court documents to learn more about jacobs' past. we discovered back in 1996 when jacobs was just 15, a probation services report revealed jacobs was involved in a drive-by shooting. at the time he told investigators quote, he was the one who fired the weapon. he was indicted for attempted murder in march, 1997...and it was recommended he be tried as an adult. court records also showed he was accused in the attempted murder of two other people in 1997 -- both shooting cases.... for reasons not revealed in the records, jacobs' case was continued multiple times...then never took place. he did file several motions for dismissal because he argued he was denied the right to