News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Huntsville
63°
Florence
58°
Fayetteville
57°
Decatur
62°
Scottsboro
63°
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
Flu Outbreak
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Flu PSA
Posted: Thu Feb 01 10:02:54 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Feb 01 10:02:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Patrick Ary
Most Popular Stories
Woman does not show up on date, robs man next morning, deputies say
Man charged with DUI after driving wrong way on I-565, striking vehicle
Couple finds worms in their feet after a beach vacation
Body found on Jeff Road identified
Hatton High School teacher and basketball coach Eric Tate suspended
No wait: Apple offers $29 replacement batteries immediately
Home a total loss, 4 displaced after Toney house fire
Decatur doctor arrested on harassment charges
Toyota recalls 645,000 vehicles; air bags may not inflate
Owners respond after judge orders dogs to be euthanized
Community Events