wx_icon Huntsville 63°

wx_icon Florence 58°

wx_icon Fayetteville 57°

wx_icon Decatur 62°

wx_icon Scottsboro 63°

Clear

Investigators Searching for Cause of House Fire

Firefighters were called to a house on Brook Hollow Circle.

Posted: Thu Feb 01 05:06:36 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Feb 01 05:06:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Speech to Text for Investigators Searching for Cause of House Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new this morning... investigators don't know what started a late night fire in northwest huntsville. crews on the scene told waay-31 the fire started under the carport of the house on brook hollow circle...just east of jordan lane. most of the damage was contained to the carport...and the fire destoyed a car, too. there was also some damage to the house itself. waay-31 talked to a neighbor who saw the fire and called 9-1-1. "the fire was hot, we could feel it from the back porch. it was like heating up our faces, and you know... all we could do was call 911." fortunately -- no one was home at the time of the fire...and, at last check, investigators were still trying to find whoever

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events