Speech to Text for Investigators Searching for Cause of House Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new this morning... investigators don't know what started a late night fire in northwest huntsville. crews on the scene told waay-31 the fire started under the carport of the house on brook hollow circle...just east of jordan lane. most of the damage was contained to the carport...and the fire destoyed a car, too. there was also some damage to the house itself. waay-31 talked to a neighbor who saw the fire and called 9-1-1. "the fire was hot, we could feel it from the back porch. it was like heating up our faces, and you know... all we could do was call 911." fortunately -- no one was home at the time of the fire...and, at last check, investigators were still trying to find whoever