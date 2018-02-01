Speech to Text for Arrest Made in Athens Murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

fire is under investigation. new this morning... an elkmont man was arrested for shooting and killing 34- year-old darius allen tuesday night. the man on your screen, antonio shalamar jacobs, was arrested wednesday night and was charged with capital murder. athens police said jacobs shot allen multiple times in his car on highway 72. waay 31's will robinson-smith has been covering this story for us. he joins us live from the limestone county jail where jacobs is being held. will? and jacobs will be here for some time. bonds are not issued in capital cases. this morning, i combed through more than 40 pages of court documents to learn more about jacobs and discovered that this new charge bears a striking resemblance to previous indictments. back in 1996 when jacobs was just 15, a probation services report states jacobs was involved in a drive-by shooting of several individuals. he told sheriff's investigators at the time that quote "he was the one who fired the weapon." it was recommended that he be tried as an adult and he was then indicted for attempted murder in march 1997. court records show he was accused of the attempted murder of two other individuals in 1997, both for attempting to shoot them. for reasons that weren't crystal clear in the available records we obtained, jacobs' case never actually went to trial, but was continued multiple times. he did file a couple motions to dismiss where he argued that he was being denied his right to a speedy trial. now jacobs stands accused of capital murder. his first court appearance in this case has not yet been set, but we will be sure to follow it closely. reporting live at the limestone county jail, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.