Speech to Text for Decatur Doctor Charged

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

would retire today... new tonight... the dr. who was arrested in decatur on two misdemeanor harassment charges - still has an active medical licence... that's according to the alabama state board of medical examiners... waay 31's kody fisher is in decatur tonight gathering more information about what the doctor is doing while these harassment charges work their way through the legal system... kody fisher "since 6 oclock i stopped over at dr. michael dick's house and someone there confirmed for me that dr. dick is still actively seeing patients tonight here at the alabama medicine rheumatology clinic along highway 31 in decatur. cuts to vo: we know that dr. dick was arrested here on monday at his office on two personal warrants for those two misdemeanor harassment charges against him. we know that a personal warrant requires victims in this case to go to a judge to tell their story before a warrant can be issued for an arrest. if it turns out those people were lying to that judge they can face consequences. waay 31 is still working to confirm whether or not these accusations are in any way related to dr. dick's practice. back on cam: tonight i spoke to a woman who claims to be a patient of dr. dick who says he has good bedside manor. reporting in decatur, kody fisher,