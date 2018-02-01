Speech to Text for Home A Total Loss after Toney Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

report. new at ten... a home is considered a total loss after on pulaski pike this evening... firefighters were able to put it out in about 20 minutes -- but tonight they're still trying to figure out what started it... 4 people lived in the house -- but none of them were home when the fire broke out... waay 31 was on the scene -- and spoke to a woman who lived there.... me and my husband left this morning to go pay bills. we just got out of class and my neighbors called me to tell me my house is on fire. i literally want 100 miles per hour down from where i was at, to here, to see all this. she also told us the family's dog was there -- but they're hoping he was able to get out... they're still looking for him this evening.... the madison county sheriff's arson task force