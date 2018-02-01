Speech to Text for School Report Cards Out Tomorrow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new details at 10...tomorrow morning when your kids head to school...will they be entering a school a+ school or a failing one? the department of education is set to release state wide report cards tomorrow morning. this will be the first report cards for alabama k-12 public schools and districts in decades. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer.... waay 31's charlisa gordon is live in huntsville with details on the grading system and why some schools may end up with a bad report card. this is something that's been 6 years in the making.in fact it was delayed multiple times since november.tonight i spoke with some recent high school graduates about the new grading system. sot savanah maki / recent hs graduate: i think a lot of schools need them savanah maki graduated from high school last year and she thinks the new grading system would be helpful. sot savanah maki / recent hs graduate: compare themselves to other schools to know like what they're doing wrong or what they can improve on. the new single letter grade of a through f will do just that. the scoring system will be based on five categories: academic achievement, academic growth, graduation rate, college and career readiness.and chronic absenteeism.those categories combined will generate one letter grade for each school. sot esperanza mabry / recent hs graduate: that way parents know what kind of school they're sending their children to and what kind of education that they're getting. some educators however believe the scoring criteria is not a fair representation of an entire school, mainly because two of the categories are based on the act aspire test score for.and for high schools it's sole based on the scores of 10th grade students. sot savanah maki / recent hs graduate: i think it should be based on the school itself, not the grades. like grades matter, but i also think it matters like the school condition. school leaders received the grades last week, and tomorrow.we all will get a chance to see how our local schools scored. the one thing i can confirm tonight is...the state letter grade average is a "c" in huntsville charlisa gordon