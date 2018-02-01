Speech to Text for Huntsville virtual school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at 6-- going virtual for the next school year. at least-- that's the goal for huntsville city school leaders. they're working to create a new virtual school-- and waay 31's sydney martin dug into the details surrounding the plans for the new project. sydney, "officials with huntsville city schools told me the online school would be for students in middle and high school who live in the school district." the school board is working to determine requirementsfo r students to be part of the school.... an official with the school district told me at least one of those requirements would includea minimum grade point average-- which leaders say they're still working to determine. one woman i talked with told me she likes the idea of a virtual school because it could open up more undesirable neighborhoods for family's to move to-- without the worry of a good school district. lori parker, grandchild in huntsvile city schools "the neighborhood i live in isn't in the most desired area, however it's a very nice neighborhood so i think that's one of the reasons it deters people from moving into my neighborhood." other parents i talked with did tell me off camera the school sounds like a good idea-- but would be worried their kids would lose out on social interaction. details that are still being ironed out include if students could do all of their schooling online or if a limit would be set to available online classes. all things that will be discussed at the next huntsville school board work session on thursday. sydney , "now parents can learn more about the virtual school and if their student qualifies at the end of february. in huntsville sydney martin