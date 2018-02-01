Speech to Text for Possible flu deaths

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the alabama department of public health just released new numbers on the flu epidemic across the state... they tell us they're currently investigating 53 possible flu-related deaths. thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's breken terry spoke with hospital officials in the shoals--to see how many cases they have. breken? i'm here outside of eliza coffee memorial hospital in florence where they have had no flu related deaths. but since december, they've had almost 200 flu cases and currently have 4 people in this hosptial with the flu. barnes- i just know of people who have had the flu and are very sick. elba barnes tells waay31 she's had her flu shot-- and has tried avoiding big crowds this flu season. barnes- we just do a lot of handwashing if we are out in public and go to a facility and even when we bring the garbage cans in from outside. the alabama department of public health tells us there has been one confirmed flu death in south alabama after an eight year old died last week-- they are now investigating 53 possible flu related deaths in adults across the state. barnes- it seems severe and certainly gets your attention. public health officials tell us in order for a death to be ruled flu related, they must do a lengthy investigation looking over things like the deceased patients medical records, history of shots, and lab work. last week, they were investigating 14 possible flu related deaths in the northern district-- which includes all north alabama counties-- but new numbers show they are now only investigating 12- so two deaths were not caused exclusively by the flu. barnes says it's important to see a doctor if you start having severe flu symptoms. barnes- you have to do it early you can't wait five or six days that your so sick. we did ask what counties the 12 possible flu deaths occurred in for north alabama but they said because of privacy laws, they do not release that information. live in flo bt waay31.