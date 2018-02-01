Speech to Text for Florence hires a new football coach

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new tonight-- florence high school hires a new head football coach! today, the florence city school board approved the hire in a meeting... waay31's breken terry joins us live from florence's tech center... breken who did the board select? they selected will hester-- he's been a coach for 19 years. he has a tennessee high school football championship under his belt and numerous play-off appearances. hester- we're going to get to work as soon as i get here full time. february 12th will be hester's first day as florence high schools new head football coach.school board members said hester was chosen out of 107 other coaches for the position. hester- this is a day i've wanted to be a part of for awhile now so i couldn't be more excited. according to the school system, former head football coach jb wallace resigned in december to pursue other opportunities. hester will be paid 105,000-- which includes his teaching salary and coaching supplements. he tells us the draw of the shoals made his decision easy. hester- every time you do any research on the city of florence the overwhelming response is how strong the community is and how they support everything wheatehr its una or high school athletics or the music and arts scene in the area. florence is a great town. the school board formed a search committee to find the right candidate-- and coaches from across the country applied for the position some even as far away as california . live in