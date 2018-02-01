wx_icon Huntsville 47°

wx_icon Florence 51°

wx_icon Fayetteville 46°

wx_icon Decatur 45°

wx_icon Scottsboro 43°

Clear

Man shot and killed prior to car wreck

After being shot a man ran into a utility pole and soon died after.

Posted: Wed Jan 31 17:27:04 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 31 17:27:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Speech to Text for Man shot and killed prior to car wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new details tonight on a murder in athens that left one man dead... that man is 34-year-old darius allen police said it's believed allan was shot on highway 72 near brown's ferry road... but drove his van to reynard street... where he crashed into a light pole. waay 31's meghan dooley is live outside the athens police department afte speaking with both friends and neighbors. one neighbor i talked with said she didn't hear much last night but said the area is typically a peaceful one. a big heart and a great worker were just some of the ways a close friends described 34-year-old darius allen. allen died late tuesday night after police say he was shot multiple times, then drove his minivan west on highway 72 before hitting a nearby utility pole. neighbors i spoke with in this area didn't see what happened -- but one woman said nothing like this has ever happened here before... sot from cherry-"it's just quiet and peaceful." yager said she didn't exactly know what was going on at the time... sot-"i just saw what was going on down the street, no problems that i knew of." and when asked if the idea of this happening in her community was frightening... sot from cherry-" yeah, i guess so, yeah." police says a relative, who was across the street at the time of the incident,pulled allen out of the car before police arrived -- he was reportedly the only one in the van at the time of the crash. and a close friend to allen told me...whoever did this just doesn't know how many people he hurt..... we have reached out to family -- but we have yet to hear back at this time. athens police also say no arrests have been made. reporting live in athens, meghan dooley, waay 31

Most Popular Stories

Community Events