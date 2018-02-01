Speech to Text for Man shot and killed prior to car wreck

new details tonight on a murder in athens that left one man dead... that man is 34-year-old darius allen police said it's believed allan was shot on highway 72 near brown's ferry road... but drove his van to reynard street... where he crashed into a light pole. waay 31's meghan dooley is live outside the athens police department afte speaking with both friends and neighbors. one neighbor i talked with said she didn't hear much last night but said the area is typically a peaceful one. a big heart and a great worker were just some of the ways a close friends described 34-year-old darius allen. allen died late tuesday night after police say he was shot multiple times, then drove his minivan west on highway 72 before hitting a nearby utility pole. neighbors i spoke with in this area didn't see what happened -- but one woman said nothing like this has ever happened here before... sot from cherry-"it's just quiet and peaceful." yager said she didn't exactly know what was going on at the time... sot-"i just saw what was going on down the street, no problems that i knew of." and when asked if the idea of this happening in her community was frightening... sot from cherry-" yeah, i guess so, yeah." police says a relative, who was across the street at the time of the incident,pulled allen out of the car before police arrived -- he was reportedly the only one in the van at the time of the crash. and a close friend to allen told me...whoever did this just doesn't know how many people he hurt..... we have reached out to family -- but we have yet to hear back at this time. athens police also say no arrests have been made. reporting live in athens, meghan dooley, waay 31