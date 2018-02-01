Speech to Text for Greenway Master Plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at four... new additions to huntsville's master plan for growth! right now-- there are 73 miles of greenways in the city - but with the new changes - there will be more than 300 miles once everything is said and done. waay 31's scottie kay is live in huntsville tonight after learning more about the new additions to the plan... scottie? dan, demetria-- here in downtown you can already see the effects of the plan in place. but today-- officials said to make the rest of the greenway plan a reality-- they need your input. sot "i've always loved nature. i mean, buildings are great, but i think nature should be preserved." natasha smith has lived in huntsville for years and says this is an exciting time for the city-- and she's looking forward to the new additions. sot "i would definitely love to bike in the downtown area." but it's not just biking additions the city can expect to see. sot "a system of connected trails and greenways that will serve as recreation and transportation corridors throughout the city." city officials say those new additions-- are the result of feedback from people who live in huntsville-- and what they want to see in the plan. the greenways will be a safe way for people to enjoy nature.. and is a part of the city's plan to promote growth and tourism... officials say the greenways will also help protect important historic sites.. like the historic huntsville depot, the roundhouse, and veteran's memorial park... and will connect neighborhoods to schools and amenities... but, overall, long-range city planner dennis madsen says there are three main goals behind the greenways... sot "one is improving connectivity, another is spurring economic development, and another is improving public health." while smith says she would definitely use the trails for exercise, she tells us the most appealing part for her would be the connectivity to nature. sot "brings happiness to people's lives, just being out in nature, it kind of just calms them and gives them a sense of serenity." officials say the greenway plan is a long-term project... they are expecting about ten years to complete it, and say about 44 miles are targeted for construction in the next one to five years... live in huntsville, scottie kay, waay 31