Speech to Text for Now's the Time to Buy a New TV

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

now is the time to buy a new t- v... it's typical for stores to run their best deals ahead of the super bowl. but every tv is not right for every room. our tech guyjamey tucker takes a look at some of the things to consider before you spend your hard-earned cash. walk into any store selling tvs and you'll be overwhelmed. oled, suhd, i asked best buy's terrance cole for a clear picture of what to consider. "the biggest think is, is it 1080p or is it uhd which is also known as 4k." "hdr is basically, just think of it like it's a box of crayons. most standard tvs will have the 24 box. anything that has hdr is just a much larger box of crayons. " now...about qled and oled. these are names given to similar technology by different tv makers. "if you're a big movie person who watches a lot of movies oleds are really good because in the very dark scenes, they're going to stand out and pop and look really nice. with qleds from samsung, you're getting a much larger color array. they're going to be much more brighter, vibrant, they're not going to lose a lot of color." got lots of light in the room. oled is kind of the way to go. or just the standard 4k "darker rooms are going to want more vibrant, brighter. i'd recommend qled." how many things do you plug into your tv? a roku, apple tv or fire stick. a gaming system. the more gadgets, the more hdmi inputs you need. and you may be someone who needs a high refresh rate. "it's going to look a lot smoother. more fluent, gamers and sports are really going to see a lot of that." and of course size. a 55" 4k set is probably plenty big enough for most living rooms. "one other thing. when you're looking at the tv in the store, stand about the same distance away as you'll be watching on the couch. that makes a big difference. and remember these tvs are so thin now, the speakers inside are thin so start thinking now of adding a sound bar. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucker