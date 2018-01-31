Speech to Text for Body Found in Field Off Jeff Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we're following breaking news in madison county...a body found off jeff road north of highway 72. waay 31's alyssa martin spent the morning on scene..she joins us live near where this happened- alyssa what do we know up to this point? guys im live right off jeff road- madison county authorities cleared the scene around 9-30 this morning. right now the cause of the man's death is under investigation but foul play is not suspected.. madison county authorities say a driver called 911 around 630 when they spotted the body in a field right off jeff road....close to an adandoned home. we are told the man is in his 20's...but his identity has not been released yet as they work to notify family.... sgt. tim whisante/madiso n co. sheriff's dept. "monrovia fire and hemsi responded, the patient was declared deceased on the scene, at this time our investigation unit is investigating this as a death investigation." the madison county coroner says an autopsy is expected to be performed to determine an official cause of death. as we work to learn more through the day we'll keep you updated both on air and online. live in madison co am waay 31 new madison police are also investigating a death