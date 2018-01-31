Speech to Text for Athens Police Investigating Late-Night Murder

breaking news... athens police are investigating a late night murder on the west side of town. it happened along highway 72 between browns ferry street and reynard street. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live along highway 72. will, this was a big crime scene. that's right. those two roads you mentioned, browns ferry, where we are now and reynard about a third of a mile down the road are both part of this crime scene. police told us 34- year-old darius allen was the man who died and a relative of his who lives down the road told police he heard gun shots down here about a minute before allen's chrysler minivan crashed into a utility pole near reynard. athens police chief floyd johnson said this happened shortly after 11 o'clock last night. he said allen's body was removed from his vehicle by a relative before police arrived. he had been shot several times, according to police. they add that mr. allen was believed to be the only person in his car when all of this happened. when allen's van crashed, it snapped a power pole and knocked out power to the intersection at browns ferry for a few hours. emergency crews closed the westbound lanes while they worked the scene and restored power. allen's body was taken to the alabama department of forensic science in huntsville for an autopsy. no arrests have been made in this case, but chief johnson said if there are any additional updates, they will come this afternoon. reporting live in athens, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.