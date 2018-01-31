Speech to Text for Many Concerned About Road Conditions

and with the chance of another cold snap -- many in morgan county are worried about road conditions.... if you drive along spring avenue you know exactly what we're talking about... the freezing and thawing has created more potholes for drivers to dodge... and the city council will soon try to create a contingency fund to tackle the problem by repaving the worst sections of roads throughout the city... waay 31's kody fisher is in decatur tonight to show you what drivers are dealing with on a daily basis... kody fisher "one of the problem spots here along spring avenue is right behind me here. you have potholes that are a couple feet long and maybe half an inch deep. i spoke to one man who lives along this road who says he tries to avoid this area completely." mike davis/lives in decatur "i have a plan. i know my neighbor does too. we even route ourselves to stay off of spring if possible." nats mike davis says spring ave is full of traffic... mike davis/lives in decatur "depends on the time of day. it's always something going up and down this road." nats spring avenue is just one road -- the city's street and environmental services director has pinpointed as problem spots... he tells waay 31 a rough estimate to repave the roads is around 200,000 dollars... but that number could change... city councilman charles kirby tells waay 31 the contingency fund currently doesn't exist... but the council knows this is a problem... so in the coming weeks they'll work to find the money... it will be added to the more than ten million dollars worth of road work projects currently slated to occur in decatur this year... mike davis/lives in decatur "i really don't have anything against it. somethings got to be done. especially on this road." repaving work will not start until the weather gets warmer... because new asphalt will not work properly if the temperatures are cold... davis says he would like to see the work start as soon as possible.. mike davis/lives in decatur "spring time i'm thinking." kody fisher "city councilman kirby tells me that any contingency fund that they create to deal with this problem will only be a short term fix and that they'll look at longer term solutions for problem roads throughout decatur when they start making decisions on next years budget. reporting in decatur, kody fisher, waay