Speech to Text for Dog Owners Fighting Judge's Order

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new details... the owner of four dogs accused of mauling a woman to death - say they plan to fight a judge's order for the dog to be put down. this comes after 24-year- old emily colvin was killed in december after officials say the dogs attacked her while she was in her front yard... this all happened in jackson county... the dogs owners tell waay 31 it's hard for them to believe their dogs would hurt - much less kill - anyone... and they say it's even harder to believe they might be euthanized without proper evidence - something they're working to get. we woke up one day and it was like our world turned upside down." the owners have fourteen days to appeal the judge's order of having the dogs euthanized... and right now, they say without the test results back, they are planning to appeal...