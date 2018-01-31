Speech to Text for mon am news

new this morning... a huntsville man is in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex. huntsville police were called to the spring branch apartments on binford drive around 9:30 last night. right now -- the victim's condition is not known. at this point, no arrests have been made in the shooting. we'll have a live report with more details on this investigation coming up at 5 a-m. another shooting at a different huntsville apartment where a 19 year old died and another person was hurt. this morning, there are still no arrests. huntsville police said it started as a fight between two people other than the victims - here- at the lakeshore crossing apartments on rime village drive. the madison county coroner says 19-year-old william walker of ardmore, tennessee died after he was taken to the hospital. the condition of the other victim is still unknown. meanwhile, alabama state troopers are investigating a car crash that killed two people in cullman county. the crash happened on the cullman and walker county line saturday -- five miles south of cold springs. alabama state troopers say 32-year-old kevin crotty of hanceville was killed when his chevy impala crossed the center line on alabama highway 69. that car hit head on with a g-m-c yukon. crotty was not wearing a seat belt and died on the scene. the driver of the yukon was also pronounced dead at the scene. he hasn't been identified though because the vehicle caught fire and burned. an inspection of every listerhill owned a-t-m is complete after skimmers were found on two of their a-t-m's...one in florence, the other in muscle shoals. . a rep for the credit union said they'd for less than three hours sunday morning. during that time -- 48 cards were used in the affected a-t-m's. listerhill continues working with police to investigate. they're also contacting affected customers directly. a reminder -- always check a- t-m's for anything that looks out of place before putting in your a-t-m card. people in decatur are angry after a group of environmentalists said the drinking water in their city is dangerous. decatur utilities insists the water is perfectly safe -- adding that it goes through a high level of testing. waay 31's meghan dooley talked to people in decatur about the water they drink every single day. sot-"i normally drink bottled water anyway, not from the fountain, or faucet." ruby de la pena says the fact that she's always chosen bottled water over drinking water brings her peace-of-mind in the wake of accusations that decatur's drinking water isn't safe. sot-"it might take years for them to find out this might affect their health." a group of environmentalist s called "warriors for clean water" say the water contains heavy metals that can cause kidney failure sot-"i am kind of concerned about people fishing in there, i try to tell them all the time that water isn't safe." but decatur utilities shot back in a statement to waay 31 that said the accusations that their drinking water isn't safe are unwarranted and unsubstantiated. in fact,the utility say the water goes through a multistage treatment and high level of testing. decatur utilities' statement reads in part, quote-" decatur utilities provides its customers with safe, clean drinking water that exceeds state and federal quality standards. contrary to the claim made by mr. mixon, du's water treatment process is multi-staged and includes screening, chemical addition, settling, filtration, and disinfection. but even with that -- de la pena says she is sticking to her bottle water for now. sot-"it does make me happier since i haven;t been using it, even with the weekend rain -- a drought has some farmers fretting in the tennessee valley. waay 31 meteorologists say the drought could continue to worsen from athens to huntsville through sand mountain. that could be a problem for future crops like corn, soy beans, and cotton. but for the current crop of winter wheat -- farmers planned ahead. one example -- leaving crop residues in the field... that helps hold in moisture... "it's just not something i like to think about. or else i have to wake up eternally optimistic or i can't do my job." if crops in the ground now suffer from the drought and don't come in well -- that could mean higher prices in grocery stores six months from now... governor kay ivey's office responded to a controversy involving a photo of her with the mayor hanceville...and a sexually suggestive comment he wrote on facebook...and stopped short of forgiving him. an editorial in yesterday's cullman times read in part, quote... "some people believe sexual banter is all in fun and the backlash is overblown. however, if you are on the receiving end of such language and actions, you probably think otherwise." here is the picture...with mayor kenneth nail on the right of governor ivey. a facebook friend commented to the mayor, quote -- "where is your right hand?" nail posted, quote -- "she did have a smile on her face, didn't she l-o-l." in a statement to waay 31 -- the governor says she does not condone mayor nail's comments. state senator paul bussman says nail needs to resign. after seven years -- the remains of holly bobo are finally laid to rest. our a-b-c affialte in nashville reports bobo's mother told them -- holly was buried this weekend at a local family cemetary in parsons, tennessee. the 20-year-old nursing student disappeared from her home in parsons back in april 20-11. her remains were found in september 20-14 in the woods not far from her home. two men are charged in the kidnapping, rape, and death of bobo. dylan adams faces 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole. dylan is the brother of zach adams. last year -- he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole -- plus 50 years for the crime. new information on the deadly shooting of four people at a car wash outside pittsburgh. overnight, state police named the shooter as 28 year old timothy smith -- he's alive, but on life support and not expected to live. police said smith used an ar-15 to shoot and kill four people at a car wash early sunday morning in fayette county, southeast of pittsburgh. he was shot in the head - though investigators won't confirm if he shot himself. the victims- two men and two women - are between 21 and 27 years old. one woman survived because she ducked down behind a car. in addition to the ar-15, police said smith had a 9-millimeter and a rifle with him. our a-b-c station in pittsburgh interviewed a sister of a victim who said smith was her sister's ex-boyfriend - however, police didn't confirm if that is the motive. immigration expected to be the top issue for president trump this week. tomorrow -- his very first state of the union address. a-b-c's serena marshall examines some of the topics he's expected to