NASA Unveils Orion Stage Adapter

new at 6. nasa is one step closer to going back into deep space... today they unveiled their "orion stage adapter" which will be part of the first flight of the new space launch system - parts of which were built in the tennessee valley... waay 31's charlisa gordon got an up-close look at the newest piece of nasa hardware... 'm standing right in front of the adapter and as you can see it is a massive piece of equipment that will soon take flight. sot brent gaddes / nasa lead for orion space adapter: we're excited about this rocket because this is going to take us farther than we've gone in a long time. for the first time in decades, humans are heading back into deep space with the new space launch system.the sls will be the most powerful rocket ever built...and it will carry the orion spacecraft to new heights.brent gaddes is the lead personnel for the adapter. brent gaddes / nasa lead for orion space adapter: this is a small section of the rocket that goes near the top. even though i say it's small, it's about 18 feet in diameter and it's only 5 feet tall. this is a really large rocket, so you can see is big, but it gives you an idea of how big the entire rocket is this adapter is what connects the orion vessel carrying astronauts at the top...to the larger rocket engines at the bottom. andy schorr / nasa sls deputy manager: overall it's 322 foot tall rocket so you're talking about a relatively insignificant 5 feet of that 322, but it's a very critical piece of hardware for this vehicle. inside the adapter, engineers installed special cubesats that will hitch a ride.the small shoe box sized tools will conduct 13 separate missions.includi ng landing on the moon to look for signs of water and ice, exploring a passing asteroid and investigating radiation in deep space. sot paul bookout / nasa sls integration manager: "there's a lot of great science that's going on with the small cube sets that would not have been capable 3-4 years ago." from paper to production.it took the team 20 months to put together the "orion stage adapter" which will soon take science to the moon and beyond. sot brent gaddes / nasa lead for orion space adapter: what's unique about this hardware is it was actually designed and built here in north alabama, using parts from various places, but primarily built here, so it's a source of great pride for team that's been working hard on this for several years now. the adapter will be leaving for the kennedy space center next month in hopes of launching into deep space in december 2019. in huntsville charlisa gordon waay 31