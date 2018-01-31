Speech to Text for Lawrence Co. Chief of Staff Suspended

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new detailsat 6-- after the chief of staff for the lawrence county sheriff's office is suspended. waay 31's brittany collins went to the sheriff's department tonight and pressed officials for answers. i reached out to officials here at the lawrence county sheriff's office. sheriff gene mitchell did tell me captain tim mcwhorter is now on paid administrative leave-- but would not tell me the reason. one of the top investigators at the lawrence county sheriff's office-- now on leave. in an effort to find out more information as to why he's on leave-- waay 31 submitted an open records request t for tim mcwhorter's personnel file. we are still waiting to hear back on that request. sheriff gene mitchell told waay 31 tuesday he could not comment on why mcwhorter was put on paid suspension-- but did saythe case is still under investigation. waay 31 did find out however, the sherrif's office took away mcwhorter's patrol car, gun and other items that identifies him to as part of the lawrence county sheriff's office. sheriff mitchell did tell us that's standard procedure when an employee is suspended. now waay 31 will continue to dig into this case-- keep asking officials why the investigator was suspended-- and will bring you answers when we get them. reporting in lawrence county brittany collins waay 31