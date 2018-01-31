Speech to Text for tues midday 6

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the flu virus right now is considered an epidemic across the country. some churches in pennsylvania even adopted a"don't touch" policy to stop the spread of the flu. grace griffaton explains what the church is doing to help prevent the spread of the virus. fist bumps and elbow touches replace handshakes during services at wayside presbyterian church in west hempfield township rev. dr. james hamer / wayside presbyterian church "generally speaking, if you were taking pictures of the fellowship, there would be hugging at the beginning of the service, there would be embracing, some shaking of the hands at the end of the service." it's a change the church adopted a few years ago during flu season -- less touching in an effort to lessen the spread of germs. carla christopher / union lutheran church "i'm the only one left standing." meanwhile, at union lutheran church in york, carla christopher a pastor in training jokes about how empty the church has been.... all because of the flu. carla christopher / union lutheran church "it is a house of worship and a house of germs..." the sickness hasn't discriminated either - carla christopher / union lutheran church "the one person who has to shake everyone's hands, that has to give hugs when they need it, and pick up kids when they need it - that's the pastor. right now, our lead pastor is on round 2 of the flu." union lutheran serves the community not only on sundays... but every day of the week - bringing a lot of people and germs... into the church. carla christopher / union lutheran church "we have na five days a week, we have a drop in center after school...we have a pre-school that also teaches parenting classes... so we're used to having a lot of people come into an out of our doors, and we're big fans of universal precautions." like having sanitizer throughout the church and tissues in every pew encouraging people to wash their hands.... and wiping down everything touched by church goers. and if that's not enough.... carla christopher / union lutheran church "even in service, we said, just give the peace sign.... instead of touching..." .