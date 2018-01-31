Speech to Text for UNA Robbery Arrest

first at six-- a man accused of robbing two international students from the university of north alabama is behind bars tonight. both robberies happening back in september. 18 year old corey johnson faces charges of first degree robbery, giving a false name to law enforcement,o bstruction of justice, and escape. thanks for joining us im dan shaffer. and imdemetriamccl enton. waay31'sbreken terry is live tonight on una's campus where she spoke with students who say they are outraged someone would do this, breken? dan, demetria-- both of those robberies happened near an off-campus apartment complex on west irvine avenue. now--una police tell us they are working to determine if johnson targeted international students. pkg: florence police tell waay 31 september 7th was when the first robbery happened. with an international student flagging down police saying two men wearing ski masks robbed him at gunpoint near lions west apartments. a few days later-- another international student near the same apartment complex on west irvine avenue told police two men tried to rob him -but the victim fought back unmasking one of the men-- and was later able to identify the suspect as corey johnson in a photo line up. walker- i think it's really courageous to go out and point somebody out. they are feared at gunpoint once. then terrified they could get out and do it again. kudos to him for pointing him out and doing the right thing. una police said they are looking into the possibility that johnson targeted international students, but for right now-- that's just a theory. walker- i think it's horrible for them to have to go back and tell their friends and family and potentially lose students out of that you know others could be in fear of coming to una if they are worried they are going to get robbed or something. una police tell us one of the victims has returned to their home country but couldn't say if the robbery had anything to do with it. for students like christian walker- he hopes this will not tarnish other international students experiences at una and the shoals area. walker- to target somebody that's at such a young age trying to have a different experience in another county is just absurd to me. . johnson is being held at the lauderdale county detention center on a 52,000 dollar bond. we do know johnson was on work release stemming from a previous charge. police have not told us if the crimes were committed before or after he walked off work release in florence bt waay31 news.