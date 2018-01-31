Speech to Text for tues midday 5

if you're on facebook you may know you cannot believe everything you read...especially when it comes to certain postsshared by some of your friends. a recent post making the rounds warns how strangers are following your account without your knowledge. so is it true? we asked our tech guyjamey tucker to find out this is the post. it looks copied and pasted and very similar to posts that bogus posts that install malware on your computer. i've had several people ask me about this one. it says by going to your 'block list' in settings and typing in "following me", you'll see a list of people you probably don't know, who are following you. the writer of the post said they discovered many people from foreign countries they don't know. it then says you should block those people. first of all, that's not true. if you search for people "following me", you will see search results of people who have the words "follow or following me" in their profile. so those people on the list aren't actually following you. but it does give us the chance to re-visit the questions: who is following you on facebook, why are they following me, and should i care. to see the real list of people following you, go to your friends list, then more, then followers. these are the people who are following you, and can see any status update, photo and information made public on facebook. if that's too creepy for you, you can block them. you'll need to do this from a computer, or use a web browser on your phone or tablet. go to your friends list, click the 'more' tab and choose followers. if you see someone on that list you don't want to see your posts, you'll have to go to their profile, and click 'block' should you care? if people you don't know follow you on facebook?yes. i think so. anything you post publicly, photos, check-ins, status updates, will show up in the newsfeed of people you don't know. see who's following you and if someone seems creepy, block them. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucker uber is stepping up its role in the fight against human trafficking. the company partnered with several organizations to raise awareness and pointed out how it's drivers are in a unique position to help. uber wrote monday how it's going to be easier for drivers to report suspicious behavior to the national human trafficking hotline. it was back in december when an observant driver in california helped a 16 year old girl escape a human trafficking operation. one thing to worry about during tax season is refund theft - it's basically a form of identity theft. sadly, a tax expert waay-31 talked to said credit freezes or monitoring your accounts can't stop tax related identity theft. however, this tax season -- the i-r-s put a verification code box on all official w-2 forms to help with authentication. the code is generated by your employer -- and will appear on your w-2. and if you think something funny is going on with your taxes -- notify the i-r-s.