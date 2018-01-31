Speech to Text for tues midday 4

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

breaking news - keon jackson of huntsville is now charged with capital murder robbery and other charges after a grand jury indictment. according to a report, jackson is accused of shooting casey moore in the face while trying to steal from moore in march of last year. jackson is also charged with starting a fire at building that is also listed as his own address. his trial is set for april 30. president trump's first state of the union, tonight...the white house says he will offer bipartisanship and a unifying tone...he did a run through in the map room of the white house yesterday . abc's serena marshall joins us from washington with what we can expect. the president gave specific direction to his staff telling them he wants this state of the union to be "positive and uplifting"...and even though he did that run through yeseterday, very few people have seen the speech in its entirety. pkg script: amid tense party fighting-- both chambers--both parties--gather tonight for president trumps first state of the union. and the message... "building a safe, strong and proud america" sarah huckabee sanders / white house press secretary "look we've got an economy that's booming. isis is on the run. exactly what he will say tonight still remains a bit of a mystery ...but for a glimpse into his focus... look no further than the first lady's guests, including a family that benefits from tax plan, parents of a daughter killed by ms-13 gang and small business owners he's expected to offer bipartisianship...but his previous words and tweets...already impacting that message; at least eight house democrats boycotting the speech. citing his divisive rhetoric. of the democrats in attendance...many female house members-- like representative lois frankel--expect ed to wear black in solidarity for victims of sexual harassment and at least 24 house members-- and some senators bringing daca recipients as their guests... like raleigh high school teacheramerica moreno jimenez ---brought to the u-s when she was 2-years old. america moreno jimenez / english teacher and daca recipient "i am very concerned because that means my future can change drastically?" and a government flub drew comedian mockery ... after official tickets were sent out ---with the word "union"...mispelle d... those tickets recalled and reprinted. out: delivering the democratic response... 37-year old...representative joe kennedy the third...great- nephew of president john kennedy ...expected to call for quality and economic dignity for all americans. serena marshall abc news captiol hill. also happening today-- the state of ohio is bringing together researchers...c aregivers...and service providers from around the world, all in an effort to come up with solutions to fight the opiod epidemic. it is estimated anywhere between 26 million and 36 million people abuse opioids worldwide. drug overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in the us happening today... huntsville havoc hockey players will visit the neonatal i-c-u at huntsville hospital for women and children. players will meet families and the staff -- before their annual "melissa george havoc" hockey game which raises money to buy life saving equipment for the nicu. the annual benefit game will be played this saturday february 3rd. people of huntsville have a chance to help dogs up for adoption find a new home. the dog ball is back --once again -- for its 28th year! the fundraiser will take place in the von braun center on february second -- starting at 5:45. the dog ball-- includes a silent and live auction, ticket raffles, and most importantly --the presentation of shelter dogs for adoption. ticket sales are going on now and they are expecting to see nearly 800 people this year. a facebook scam...maybe. our tech guy takes a look at a claim making the rounds on social media to see if there any validity to