tues midday 2

you can now officially file your 20-17 state tax returns with a new app created by the state of alabama. it's called the "alabama e-i-d" app. the alabama department of revenue launched the app this year after testing it over the last year. the whole sell on the app is you get your refund back faster than going through traditional channels. but some say they're skeptical of the technology... "i understand we live in a world of technology and everything, but that's really moving a bit too fast with a lot of your personal information." here's how it works... all you do is take a picture of the front and back of your drivers license, then take a selfie -- so the app verifies your identity. that allows your state taxes to move faster through the system -- and leads to you getting your refund faster. there is a new program in alabama to encourage companies to hire veterans...and it's received support from washington. it's called the 'hire vets medallion program.' the program is designed to encourage employers' commitment to veteran careers. right now-- the u-s department of labor is requesting large to small employers apply for the program. about 300 are on board for the program which starts next year. people are addicted to their phones...and all that looking down at the screen is causing a problem now known as tech- neck. patrick thomas talked to a birmingham chiropractor about the dangers...especi ally in young people...some of whom already have signs of arthritis. super: dr matt smith / chiropractor a phone can help guide our life but staring down at it... day after day makes it your path to pain according to chiropractor john smith "0928-0931 "unfortunately right now, i don't see it getting any better because of text neck "it's really ruining the underlying structure of their necks to the point that it is going to be very difficult to repair." dr. smith says when teenagers simply tilt their head and neck downward at a fifteen degree angle.... it's constantly putting 20 to 30 more pounds of pressure on the lower cervical spine... "it's like hitting fast forward on the dvr. standup or really laydown:"which means you could find yourself in a chiropractic chair like this much sooner in life." something that may have already happened anyway, because of their lifestyle habits and because of the frequency that they are using these tablets, it's increasing the speed in the degeneration and how fast that occurs." dr. smith says cutting down how long you glue yourself to your phone is a first step...for parents anything you can do reduce the amount of time you spend awkwardly positioned, in their bed, in a chair, or in a car, tag to help avoid text neck -- you can hold your phone higher... or to help alleviate the pain -- clasp your hands behind your head bring your shoulder blades back...then... arch your upper middle back.. and if you're sitting -- looking down at a screen -- be sure to sit with good posture... and walk away from your desk for a little while. surprising new developments in the russia investigation -- house republicans voted to release a classified memo - written by gop staff, targeting the fbi for its handling of the russia investigation. a maggie rulli reports, it is a move president trump's own justice department has called "extremely reckless." the memo that's shaking up the fbi, the department of justice and congress - has now landed on president trump's desk sot - christie: "it's a long-term problem for our party if we continue this. not only for our party but for the country." house republicans on the intelligence committee voted to release the classified memo -saying it's about transparency and exposing bias within the justice department. sot ryan from 10 am or cnn if nothing else ??? but committee democrats have written their own memo-one they claim will expose the republican's memo as highly misleading and only being used to shift attention away from the special counsel's russia probe. in a party line vote, release of that memo was denied. sot schiff: "they evidently took the view that full transparency means one side gets it, not the other." and the justice department has called the potential release of the report without time to address security concerns "reckless" for the potential "risk of harm to national security and ongoing investigations." this memo debate comes as deputy fbi director andrew mccabe annnouces he's stepping down six weeks before his anticipated retirement. president trump and his congressional republican allies have blasted mccabe for not recusing himself from the russia investigation earlier. at issue... mccabe's wife had been a virginia political candidate as a democrat and had received a campaign donation from a hillary clinton ally. tag: its understood that the president is in favor of releasing the memo. but he has up to five days to decide. maggie rulli abc news new york thank you, liz. we'll have more weather later in the newscast. a lot of hard work goes into making the super bowl a success. some of the unsung heros necessary to make sure every fan has a great time at the