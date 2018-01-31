Speech to Text for tues midday 3

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

morning. this one is from pringles with comedic actor bill hader.. wow , wow you can stack different flavors..... nobody asked you kevin other super bowl commericals will include stars like chris pratt,cindy crawford, martha stewart and tiffany haddish. it takes a lot of work to make sure the super bowl goes off without a hitch. we talk about things food vendors...and cleaning crews...but you know who else is busy??? air traffic controllers! bill hudson takes a look at the added pressure placed on them in the week ahead. bill hudson/reportin g "the faa expects the rush of arrivals will begin on wednesday. anywhere from 1100 to 1600 private aircraft and corporate jets bringing fans for super bowl sunday." it's game on for flight controllers at msp international airport. super bowl fever is about to make this control tower extremely busy... kurt mara/faa "we're excited for it as well and it's unique for us when we get challenged but we're going to handle it in a safe and orderly manner and that means going later into the night." to help handle the added workload, staffing's been increased 50 percent. more eyes and ears working the tower, radar room and minneapolis center. kurt mara/faa "there will be extra traffic flying around, vfr, helicopters flying around. law enforcement helicopters flying around, all kinds of activity associated with this event." so on gameday, all drones are being grounded within 30 miles of us bank stadium. under temporary flight restrictions, all general aviation will need reservations to take off or land. kurt mara/faa "you have a time when you arrive and a time to depart, that's your reservation slot." where to store 16-hundred aircraft is another challenge. so msp and nearby reliever airports, six runways will be closed and turned into parking lots. kurt mara/faa "and if we can't absorb all the aircraft at the 4 main airports then we'll be looking at airports further out. such as st. cloud, mankato,roches ter and duluth." bill hudson/reportin g "more challenging will be the departures. all those planes and jets will begin leaving once the game is over on sunday, and continue all through monday. at msp international, bill hudson wcco four news." thinking ahead to tonight's state of the union address. some of the big issues the president is expected to tackle...and how some guests are meant to send a political statement.