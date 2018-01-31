Speech to Text for tues midday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

release. one of the victims has since returned to their country, offcials said they cant confirm if the victim returned because of this incident. good morning and thank you for joining us. i'm mary lee adams. and i'm bill young . this man, ryan johnson was arrested and charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in lauderdale county . this comes after a grand jury indictment from a crash in september of last year that killed jackson newton.johnso n was reportedly under the influence of alcohol while carrying five people in apolaris ranger .. johnson was booked in the lauderdale county jail and released on a 50 thousand dollar bond. a lauderdale county woman is behind bars this morning charged with three counts of animal cruelty and two counts of animal disposal. according to a report, lauderdale county animal control seized 6 horses and 15 dogs from her property in waterloo some time last night. officials told waay 31 they found 2 dead horses on the property that were malnourished. the dogs were listed in bad shape. a huntsville man is recovering after a shooting sent him to the hospital early this morning. meanwhile huntsville police are searching for the man responsible. waay 31's will robinson-smith has more on the victim's fight for help. t was back here on elmore road at the chesterfield apartments where huntsville police say the victim was shot. but investigators tell me the man then made his way over to this house on the corner looking for help. luckily, bruce dean was home. bruce dean, called 911 i looked out the window and a guy had been shot. and he was screaming, "call the police!" that was the early morning wake up call for bruce dean tuesday morning. you're in your sleep like that, it kind of scares you. cause you don't know what's going on and you know it's an emergency because you can hear people hollering outside. it was shortly before two when he responded. the victim told police he was trying to rouse dean for about half an hour before he was able to wake him up. dean called 911 and paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital where he went into surgery. dean says based on how the victim looked, he has reason to hope. there was hardly no blood nowhere. so i think he might pull out. i hope he does. but it was a frightening thing to see. huntsville police closed off the section of knight road while they investigated. they said shell casings were found inside the apartment where the shooting took place. meanwhile, dean hopes this is the last time a shooting shakes his neighborhood. we don't expect that to happen anymore. this happened about five years ago, but we thought we was past that. but i guess not, huh? will robinson-smith huntsville police said the shooter is an unidentified male. if you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to contact huntsville police. reporting along knight road, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. whoever shot and killed a man at a different huntsville apartment complex late sunday night is still on the run. waay-31 brought you the story as breaking news monday morning. here is video at the scene - the spring branch apartments on binford drive, just north of governor's drive. the coroner identified the victim as 34 year old rae-mon ross. he died shortly after he arrived at the hospital. waay 31 did some digging -- and found the murder rates in huntsville is a lot higher than usual. we're 30 days into 2018 and there has been six murders...compared to one in the same time last year. we went to huntsville police who told us there were 15 quote criminal homicides in 2016...and 22 in 2017. also in jackson county -- a judge ruled that four dogs -- who mauled a woman to death -- must be euthanized. it's a story waay 31 has been following since december. last month -- 24-year-old emily colvin was killed by the dogs while out for a walk... this happened in section in jackson county. a judge said the dogs are, quote -- "dangerous animals" -- and ordered their owners to pay more than 1-thousand dollars in expenses related to the case... right now there are no leash laws in jackson county. and waay 31 learned the trial of a florence woman -- facing nearly 700 charges of sex abuse and assault towards the kids she fostered -- has been moved to june. jenise spurgeon was expected to have a pre-trial hearing today -- with her actual trial slated to start in early february. her husband also sits behind bars awaiting trial. a madison county man is out of jail after deputies said he confessed to stealing a $2,500 dollar pressure washer. 33-year-old zachery pressnell was arrested and charged with 2nd degree theft. limestone county sheriff's deputies said he stole a commercial pressure washer from a business... surveillance video from the business on highway 72 recorded the theft. the video made the rounds on social media...and helped lead to pressnell's arrest. 46-year-old thomas wilemon of albertville was arrested for drug trafficking. at last word he's in the etowah county jail. sheriff deputies said they spotted him at a gas station in boaz and arrested him on a previous warrant. once in custody, they said they found wilemon had a small bag of meth in his pocket -- along with 30 grams of meth in his car...plus needles... pills... and scales. an update this morning to the a-t-m skimmer scam we first told you about monday. 48 people -- now potential victims of skimming devices. as waay 31 reported -- they were found at two different listerhill credit union locations -- one in muscle shoals, the other in florence. officials told us it was a customer who found the device at the muscle shoals location. police in muscle shoals and florence said each device was up for nearly three hours before being discovered... but credit union officials say -- so far -- the victims' info is secure... "at this point we have seen no fraud from that so we were able to contact the members and make them aware of the situation." officials say they will notify members in the coming days whose cards were affected. a huge mess left behind after a man slammed his car into the side of a decatur house...the seconds before the wreck recorded on camera. here is the aftermath -- check out the damage. according to decatur police, 19 year oldalejandro tomas drove his chrysler into the front of the house at a high rate of speed. here is video of the speeding car recorded by a neighbor's security camera. you can see the lights speed down the street...then the car appears to jump a curb and slam into the house on patterson road. the homeowner described when she heard the crash on saturday morning. "i sat straight up in bed, instantly heard water running. hit the floor, put on my clothes, ran to the front door and saw they had crashed into our master bathroom." as for tomas -- he was taken to huntsville hospital to be treated for his injuries. as of this morning, decatur police haven't arrested him. we're now one step closer to bringing the boys of summer to the tennessee valley... that's after madison city council unanimously approved a development agreement -- allowing for funding 46-million dollars for a minor league baseball stadium. city leaders did a feasibility study that showed the ballpark could bring in more than 1-million dollars in revenue to madison each year. mayor paul finley says the multipurpose venue will be locally owned and include a capital maintenance fund built-in for improvements and upkeep. and even though city leaders see this as a positive -- there are still concerns and disagreements over the plan. "there's a lot of other things we need to talk about prior to getting this done. you got toyota mazda coming here and infrastructure here is horrible." the agreement city leaders discussed was a major piece of the puzzle -- because having the city commit to building a stadium is a requirement for the team to get approval from the southern league and minor-league baseball in order to relocate. the bay bears announced today they are staying in mobile through 20-19 as the new stadium in madison won't be complete until 20-20. the health reasons to put down your phone or tablet computer. the chronic problem being seen by chiropractors across the country...and the really scary problem being seen