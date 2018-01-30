Speech to Text for Basketball Coach Suspended

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

bt waay31. new tonight at five-- a head varsity basketball coach now suspended-- now waay 31 is digging into why.. coach eric tate-- not just the boys head coach-- but also a social studies teacher at hatton high school in lawerence county. waay 31's brittany collins is live tonight at the lawrence county board of education building with more on the story. brittany? dan-- in my hand is the letter from superintendent jon bret smith informing coach tate of his suspension. i found out today coach tate has been on leave since january 26th-- but tonight-- there's no word on when he'll be back-- or why he was put on leave. waay 31 taking steps tuesday to find out why social studies and boys varsity head basetball coach eric tate-- put on administrative leave. we reached out to superintendent jon bret smith-- who told waay 31-- he couldn't say why the coach was put on leave. so we then requested tate's personnel file-- and found the suspension letter-- and also learned tate started teaching social studies and coaching at hatton high school in august of 2017. no where in his file however-- why the coach was put on paid leave. waay 31 did learn for now-- it's principal brent gillespie who will take over as the boys varsity basketball coach. now i also reached out to officials at hatton high school to learn more information. they told me "no comment." reporting live in lawrence county brittany collins waay 31 news.